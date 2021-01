Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 21:44 Hits: 0

Democrats have won control of the Senate after securing victories in two runoff races in Georgia, a historic shift that will effectively give the party full control of the government under President-elect Joe Biden.Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532833-democrats-win-control-of-senate-after-warnock-ossoff-victories