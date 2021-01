Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 22:13 Hits: 0

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Wednesday called for the prosecution of the rioters who stormed the Capitol building “to the fullest extent of the law.”Graham, a staunch ally of President Trump, condemned the mob that overtook the Capitol building...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532989-graham-calls-for-prosecution-of-rioters-to-the-fullest-extent-of-the-law