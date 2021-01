Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 January 2021 01:02 Hits: 0

Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) blasted President Trump on Wednesday, blaming him for the unprecedented violence at the Capitol, which was breached by a mob of Trump supporters. “The President bears responsibility for today’s events by...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533034-richard-burr-says-trump-bears-responsibility-for-riot