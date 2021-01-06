The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Seditious Mob Storms The Capitol For Their God Trump

UPDATE: 4:30 Twitter has shut down Trump for 12 hours and more. UPDATE: 4:00 The House and Senate will resume as soon as the Capitol building is secured. UPDATE: 2:15 Flash bangs and tear gas used. Law enforcement appears to have cleared out the north side of the U.S. Capitol after hours-long standoff. Used flash bangs and tear gas to push people back. pic.twitter.com/GlR9VLVm9w — Michael Brice-Saddler (@TheArtist_MBS) January 6, 2021 UPDATE: 1:45 The police opened the gates to them. the police opened the fucking gates. pic.twitter.com/HyDURXfoaB — katie (@cevansavenger) January 6, 2021 UPDATE 1:30: Trump has released this bullshit video, now deleted.

