The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

New Congresswoman Mary Miller Praises Hitler In Trump Rally Speech

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) has been a Congresswoman for approximately 9 minutes, and saw fit to make herself famous by quoting Adolf Hitler in her speech supporting Trump's attempted coup to overturn Biden's win in the 2020 election. Addressing her fellow Nazis in Washington, D.C., Miller said, If we win a few elections, we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, "Whoever has the youth has the future." Um...let's be clear. Hitler was right about NOTHING except how effective the stoking of hatred can be. Is this your king? And Whitney Houston sang, "I believe the children are our future."But yeah, let's go with a Hitler quote.I'm sticking with Whitney on this one. — The Socially Distant Tom (@infocusnow) January 6, 2021 Rep Miller left a few sentences out of that quote ???? Whoever has the youth has the future. My teaching will be hard. Weakness will be knocked out of them. A violently active, dominating, brutal youth — that is what I am after."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/new-congresswoman-mary-miller-praises

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version