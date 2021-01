Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 18:34 Hits: 2

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said he will “likely” join a Republican challenge of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania on Wednesday when Congress votes to certify the results of the Electoral College.Scott, in a statement Wednesday, vowed...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532917-rick-scott-will-likely-join-challenge-to-election-results