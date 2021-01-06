Biden's Attorney General: Merrick Garland

Articles

Merrick Garland for AG. Reviews are mixed. Merrick Garland is an man of honor & integrity. He has significant prosecutorial experience, including at the DC USAO. He’s an accomplished judge: fair, civil & loyal to the rule of law. We now look forward to him holding all criminal politicians accountable for their crimes. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) January 6, 2021 Elie Mystal is unhappy. Also, while we're here, I really don't appreciate people telling me to give Garland "a chance" when those people haven't actually READ HIS OPINIONS on issues with the police.He's deferential to police power, almost uninformedly. WHICH IS NOT WHAT THE MOMENT DEMANDS. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 6, 2021

