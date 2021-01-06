Fox Wingnut Blames 'African American Culture' For Georgia GOP Loss

Articles

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy on Wednesday reacted to potential Republican losses in the Georgia runoff races by blaming Black people who she said had been "captured" by Democrats. The morning after the Tuesday runoffs, Fox News host Sandra Smith spoke to Campos-Duffy about the results. "You're analysis is very important this morning," Smith said. "You and your husband, Sean Duffy, are very strong voices in the Republican Party. You see what's happening, you just watched what's happening down in Georgia." Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more. "I think there are limits to what [Republican] politics can do," Campos-Duffy replied. "I believe culture is more important, that elections are lagging indicators of what is happening in the culture. And let's be very clear, we have been under a multi-generational, very patient, very potent indoctrination program by the left." "And they have captured so many aspects of American life," she continued. "From media, social media, big tech, corporate America, all the way down -- you know, our education system, not just our universities, but all the way down into, you know, our elementary schools." Campos-Duffy then opined on the Black community. "The African-American vote was very important in this vote," she said. "It really is what won the day."

