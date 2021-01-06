The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Antifa Battles Police In Streets Of D.C. -- Oh Wait, Those Are Trump's Proud Boys!

I was following this Battle of Black Lives Matter Plaza yesterday, and I have to say: These "Proud Boys" were downright baffled that the cops didn't let them run riot over the city yesterday. They believed their own rheotoric, that every cop and soldier everywhere was with them, and not the rule of law. Now they've learned otherwise. "Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., tensions are building. Pro-Trump protesters clashing with police there overnight," Alysin Camerota said. "This morning, protesters already lining up across from the White House where the president will address the crowd in just a few hours. CNN's Boris Sanchez, excuse me, is live in Washington with more. So what are you seeing at this hour, Boris?" "Yeah, an enormous line at the Washington Monument gathering since before 3 a.m., and waves of supporters for the president are still arriving now. This is President's Park on the west side of the Ellipse, where President Trump is expected to speak later tonight. Hearing from these folks a lot of anticipation for what the president is going to say and a lot of anger, as well. and some of that tension boiled over last night.

