MAGA Cult Members Decide To Frighten Mitt Romney Into Backing Trump

The Underpants Gnomes at thedonald.win have a Big Plan for intimidating members of Congress, and they put it into action last night by chanting "Traitor! Traitor!" at Mitt Romney on a flight to D.C. Send the video of the Traitor, mittens to all of your congressmen! It's very powerful to see all that patriot energy. It's the encouragement many of them will need to do the right. I whined about calling doing nothing, but I was a r*tard. Trumps plan to win through contested electors relies heavily on influencing the HOUSE. These people are lesser politicians and very open to influence or pure patriotism. If they know they can't get on a plane without us bombarding them with TRAITOR! the whole flight. THEY WILL FEAR US AND THEY WILL NOT FUCK WITH US. A "patriot" who calls himself trumps_legacy said: we need to attack so they will be more scared of us than them. WE MUST ATTACK HARD OR XI JINPING WELL BE PRESIDENT!! sick of peaceful protest rhetoric, makes us look like pussys And here they are, confronting him at the airport: We warned you these psychotic freaks would turn on republicans once Trump lost. I’m not a Romney fan but he’s done nothing but adhere to his oath, and the MAGA trash does this to him. pic.twitter.com/VowYYSxrvw

