Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 06:07 Hits: 12

Voting in the Southern U.S. state of Georgia ended Tuesday, where two crucial runoff races will determine which party holds the majority in the U.S. Senate. VOA’s congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports from Atlanta, Georgia, where the races are close.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/georgia-voters-determine-prospects-biden-presidency-4539301