No Charges For Officer Rusten Shesky, Who To Tried To Murder Jacob Blake

Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021

As sure as night follows day, another white domestic terrorist with a badge will go free. The District Attorney in Kenosha, WI will file no charges against Rusken Shesky, the police officer who shot Jacob Blake seven times in his back while holding on to him by his shirt. None of the other officers involved will be charged, either. Mr. Blake, a Black man, survived, paralyzed from the waist down. His children were in the car at the time, and Shesky held onto Mr. Blake's shirt from behind as he tried to get into it, shooting directly into Mr. Blake's back. But, no crime. No charges. Because badge. And "feared for his life." White supremacy sure does accomplish a lot, doesn't it? Attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels release statement after no charges filed against officers in police shooting of Jacob Blake: "We feel this decision failed not only Jacob and his family, but the community that protested and demanded justice." pic.twitter.com/uzVvSw1fcE — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 5, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/no-charges-officer-rusten-shesky-who-tried