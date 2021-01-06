Giving Up The Game, DOJ Court Filing States Trump Lost 2020 Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021

In a court filing submitted in late December as part of a lawsuit contesting the status of Trump administration officials serving unconfirmed in "temporary" positions, lawyers with the U.S. Justice Department argued the case should be tossed out because the issue would soon "be moot" given that President Donald Trump lost the 2020 elections and would soon leave the Oval Office. The admission by the DOJ flies in the face of incessant false claims by Trump that he won in November and continued vows that he will fight to the bitter end to prove—against all evidence and reality—the election was rigged, fraudulent, or otherwise illegitimate. "They're not going to take the White House. We're going to fight like hell," Trump declared Monday night during a campaign rally in Georgia. "When you win in a landslide and they steal it and it's rigged, it's not acceptable." Not sure who needs to hear this, but Donald Trump lost the election by more than 7 million votes and that is not in dispute. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 5, 2021

