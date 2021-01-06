The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Georgia Senate Runoff Open Thread

Polls are closed but there's no knowing when results will come in, and it may be close enough to require recounts. Sigh. NY Times: When we’ll know the winners is an open question. With results coming in around 7:30 p.m., we could know who won by late Tuesday night — but if the races are very tight, it could also take several days. While more than three million Georgians voted early, their ballots can’t be tabulated until the polls close. Open thread below...

