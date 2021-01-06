Georgia Senate Race Called For Reverend Warnock By Decision Desk HQ (UPDATED)

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 January 2021 04:50 Hits: 12

SPOILER ALERT: Jon Ossoff is going to win his race against David Perdue. But here's a solid call for tonight and one that's historic: Reverend Raphael Warnock is going to be the Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock. Decision Desk HQ called it: Decision Desk HQ Projects @ReverendWarnock (D) has won the Georgia Special Senate Runoff Election Race Called: 11:13PM EST 01.05.21 All Results: https://t.co/AOgwtoMxNF — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 6, 2021 And before they called it, Dave Wasserman called it, even if Twitter did put a stupid disclaimer on it: I've seen enough. Raphael Warnock (D) defeats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) in GA's special Senate runoff. #GASEN — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 6, 2021 As I write, Jon Ossoff is down by less than 500 votes and Warnock is up by 34,000. By morning, Ossoff Georgia is going to make Mitch McConnell the Senate Minority Leader, i predict, and I'm not alone. Here's some tweets that crossed my timeline earlier:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/georgia-senate-race-called-reverend