Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021

Byung J. Pak's resignation comes just days after a phone call between the president and Georgia's secretary of state during which Trump demanded election officials "find" lost votes.

(Image credit: Ron Harris/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/05/953477812/trump-appointed-u-s-attorney-in-georgia-resigns