Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 12:18 Hits: 3

The rest of Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday to select their senators in two runoff elections. Control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance. Republicans currently have both seats.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/05/953471831/election-day-in-georgia-millions-voted-early-in-2-senate-runoffs