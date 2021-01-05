Freshman Congresswoman Gun Nut Vows To Carry Glock On Capitol Hill

Articles

Like most Republicans, newly-elected Lauren Boebert does things for show, in order to make her point, attention-seek, and of course raise money. It wasn't any different with the video as an aide later revealed that she doesn't actually carry a gun around in DC as that is illegal. But who knows with gun nuts. She probably never leaves her home without one nearby. Source: Washington Post One of the newest members of Congress, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), has kicked off the session with a viral digital ad proclaiming her right to carry a Glock on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol and in the streets of Washington. Boebert, the gun-toting owner of a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colo., released the video Sunday amid efforts by some Democrats to ban members of Congress from carrying guns on the grounds of the Capitol. On Monday, those efforts appeared poised to fail. “Even though I now work in one of the most liberal cities in America, I refused to give up my rights, especially my Second Amendment rights,” Boebert, who defeated Scott R. Tipton in the Republican primary, says in the ad. “I will carry my firearm in D.C. and in Congress.”

