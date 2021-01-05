The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Josh Hawley Claims Candlelight Vigil Outside His Home Threatened His Family

Missouri's seditious senator, Josh Hawley, made some bald-faced lies about a peaceful protest outside his home last night. Hawley called them "Antifa scumbags." Hawley also said there was vandalism and threats made against his family, when video evidence showed his claims to be pure hyperbolic nonsense. But he got the right-wing outrage machine worked up, which is always the point. Source: WUSA About a dozen activists with the ShutDown D.C. organization held an hour-long vigil at the Virginia home of (R-Missouri) Sen. Josh Hawley Tuesday night, to demand that he reconsiders his stance on contesting the certification of the 2020 presidential election. The group said they stood outside of the home of the senator, chanted, lit candles and left a copy of the constitution at the senator's door. They also left messages of voters from the states President Trump claims there is evidence of voter fraud. Sen. Hawley claims that the ShutDown D.C. protesters went to his house and "threatened" his wife and newborn daughter who were inside of the home because they were unable to travel. He also said that they "screamed threats, vandalized and tried to pound open our door." "Let me be clear: My family and I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence," Sen. Hawley said in a tweet.

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/josh-hawley-claims-candlelight-vigil

