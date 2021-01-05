Donald Trump Will Not Be Allowed To Enter Scotland

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 16:29 Hits: 9

Scotland is under lockdown because of the pandemic and is not allowing non-essential travel, no exceptions, including a U.S. President who wants to escape when Joe Biden is sworn in as President. A US military Boeing 757 had scheduled a trip to Scotland for January 19th. Source: The Independent Donald Trump will not be allowed to visit Scotland to play golf during Joe Biden's inauguration, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The US president, who was overwhelmingly defeated in November's election, is reportedly considering travelling to his Turnberry golf resort to avoid Mr Biden being sworn into office. But Scotland's first minister stressed it is illegal to travel in or out of the country without a valid reason and said: "Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose." The White House has repeatedly refused to say what the outgoing president will do when Mr Biden is inaugurated on 20 January, prompting speculation about whether Mr Trump will attend the ceremony. But Prestwick Airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft previously used by Mr Trump on 19 January, according to the Sunday Post.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/donald-trump-will-not-be-allowed-enter