Top CEOs Sign Letter Asking Congress To Certify Joe Biden As President This Week

Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021

Looks like the corporate world wants some stability and order in the U.S. government. The real economy is getting slammed by the pandemic, and they understand Trump's not up to handling it. So almost 200 of the top U.S. business leaders signed a letter urging Congress to certify Joe Biden as president. Via the Washington Post: “The presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward,” the letter reviewed by The Washington Post said. “ … The incoming Biden administration faces the urgent tasks of defeating covid-19 and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic.” Many of the leaders have previously been wary of getting publicly involved in politics, and some have been supportive of the president. Kathryn Wylde, the president and chief executive of the Partnership for New York City, which organized the letter, said questioning the national election was causing long-term damage to the country and that important issues such as vaccine distribution and high unemployment needed more focus.

