Republicans In Disarray: Will Pence Show Up For Electoral College Vote?

Messaging SNAFU in the 4th Reich, Anyone Surprised? NEW: Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore, says he and not Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the certification of Electoral College votes, since "we don't expect him to be there." — Roll Call (@rollcall) January 5, 2021 And then, oops, it seems it was a senior moment, maybe? Grassley's office clarifies that he was meaning to explain what would happen if Pence had to step away during Wednesday's proceedings to count Electoral College votes. "Every indication we have is that the vice president will be there," Grassley's office said. — Roll Call (@rollcall) January 5, 2021 And before Lord Damp Nut cranks it up to 11, our walking termite buffet quickly objects!

