Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 22:27 Hits: 4

Gabriel Sterling, a top Georgia election official, debunked many of President Trump's false claims one by one on Monday.

(Image credit: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/04/953321408/georgia-election-official-dont-let-misinformation-suppress-your-own-vote