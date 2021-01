Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 22:39 Hits: 4

The president-elect on Monday asked Georgians to support the two Democratic candidates in the race that will determine control of the Senate.

(Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/04/953359767/the-power-is-literally-in-your-hands-biden-urges-georgians-to-vote-tuesday