The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Why Many Republicans Are Still Attempting To Overturn The Election

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/REC-html40/loose.dtd">

In this episode of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Tia Mitchell joins the crew to discuss why Republicans are attempting to reverse the outcome of the election. The gang also checks in on the state of the Senate runoffs in Georgia the day before voting ends.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/videos/why-many-republicans-are-still-attempting-to-overturn-the-election/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version