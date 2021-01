Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 05 January 2021 02:04 Hits: 8

The Census Bureau has fallen further behind schedule in running quality checks on the 2020 census after uncovering more irregularities in the records, jeopardizing Trump's bid to alter a key count.

(Image credit: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/04/953387427/trumps-census-plan-in-peril-as-bureau-expects-february-release-of-count-results