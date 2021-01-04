Chuck Todd (Sorta) Calls Out Ron Johnson On Election Lies

Articles

Monday, 04 January 2021

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Trump's back pocket) went on the Meet the Press with Chuck Todd. He probably thought he could spread his conspiracy theories and election lies because Todd isn't known as being the toughest interviewer. But Todd wasn't going along with RoJo's bullshit. Todd pointed out that people might lack confidence in the elections because Trump, RoJo and all the other Trumpanzees in Congress were telling them these lies about the election instead of admitting the election was fair. Todd even called RoJo "an arsonist" for spreading these lies and trying to cause doubt in the integrity of the election. To his credit, Todd did stop RoJo from spreading his unsubstantiated allegations. The real gotcha moment came when Todd got RoJo to admit that Biden did win the Wisconsin election. (RoJo is the only lawmaker that will be challenging the electoral college results in opposition to the voice of voters of his state.) But RoJo wasn't entirely without a friend after that debacle. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gave RoJo some much needed but undeserved sympathy (emphasis mine): In a contentious "Meet the Press" interview on Sunday, Sen. Ron Johnson acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election in Wisconsin but said it was still necessary to investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

