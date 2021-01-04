David Perdue More 'Disgusted' At Call Leak Than Trump's Election Tampering

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 18:44 Hits: 7

On America's Newsroom, Senate candidate David Perdue defended Trump's now-notorious telephone call that tried to force Georgia' Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn election results in the state. You'd think Purdue, running in Georgia, would be outraged that anyone would mess with Georgia voters. Or at least mess with fellow-Republican election officials. But David Purdue does not care about Georgia voters, apparently. He cares about sucking up to Donald Trump. Host Sandra Smith pressured the Georgia politician over the Trump call. Perdue said he wants Raffensperger to resign instead of Trump. Of course, he did. "I did say that it was disgusting. I guess I was raised differently, Sandra. Because my mom and dad were school teachers. But to have a state-wide elected official -- regardless of party -- to tape unknowing -- to tape without disclosing a conversation, a private conversation with the president of the United States and then leaking it to the press is disgusting," Perdue said once again. He continued, "But I didn't hear anything in that tape that the president hasn't already said for weeks now since the November election, calling for some sort of investigations, some sort of resolution to the improprieties and the irregularities that we now see happened in November here." Yes, in a the hour-long phone conversation Trump continued to promote unfounded claims and conspiracy theories about dead people voting in Georgia, yada yada yada.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/sen-perdue-more-disgusted-call-leak-trump