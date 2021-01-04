Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan Denounces Fellow Republicans' Coup Attempts Over Biden's Win

Articles

Published on Monday, 04 January 2021

You know these are truly surreal times If Paul Ryan's utterances are welcomed in the political arena by sane people, but when the spectrum has shifted to the other end being complete and utter Trumpian madness, so does perspective. The man whom many could rightly credit with helping to create this toxic, out-of-control, fascistic Washington atmosphere stepped into the spotlight with words many on the left will at least be able to point to as support, if not much too little too late. According to CBS News: Former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan condemned efforts by a group of Republican lawmakers to reject the electoral votes from some states, saying Sunday it is "difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act." Unexpected statement from Paul Ryan: "It is difficult to conceive of a more anti-democratic and anti-conservative act than a federal intervention to overturn the results of state-certified elections and disenfranchise millions of Americans." pic.twitter.com/RRvoYiMv9n — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 3, 2021

https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/ex-speaker-paul-ryan-denounces-fellow