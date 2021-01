Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 22:08 Hits: 3

Frustrations flared in the Senate during a rare New Years Day session as lawmakers battled for the fourth day in a row over a proposal to increase the amount of recently approved coronavirus relief checks. Senate Republicans blocked a...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532335-frustrations-flare-as-2000-checks-blocked-for-fourth-straight-day