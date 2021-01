Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 12:21 Hits: 16

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Kim Wehle, law professor at the University of Baltimore and author of How to Read the Constitution, about legal implications of the call to Georgia's secretary of state.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/04/953146828/did-trumps-call-to-georgias-secretary-of-state-break-election-laws