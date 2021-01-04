Articles

Towleroad: Dr. Fauci calls bullsh*t on Trump’s bullsh*t COVID death numbers. Lawyers, Guns & Money: Sadly, putting an end to the white-washing of baseball history is proving easier said than done. The Carpentariat: There are two sides to the final UK Brexit deal; dark and darker still. Calculated Risk: Inquiring minds want to know—what are the top 10 questions about the U.S. economy in 2021? Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "We are looking at a 3% but we think it could be 5 [percent] or even 6 [percent]. We are going to have growth that will be tremendous." (Candidate Donald Trump, September 28, 2015) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

