It's LIkely This Won't Stop On January 6, Or January 20

Published on Monday, 04 January 2021

A month ago, we were told this: ... the vice president and his team [want] to distance Pence from some of the president’s more outlandish claims about a conspiracy to undermine the election and illegally deny him a second term in office. “It is an open secret [in Trumpworld] that Vice President Pence absolutely does not feel the same way about the legal effort as President Trump does,” said a senior administration official. “The vice president doesn’t want to go down with this ship... and believes much of the legal work has been unhelpful.” That story was read as a sign that Pence didn't want anything whatsoever to do with Trump's efforts to overturn the election. But whatever Pence was thinking then, he's fully on board now: Vice President Mike Pence signaled support on Saturday for a futile Republican bid to overturn the election in Congress next week, after 11 Republican senators and senators-elect said that they would vote to reject President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s victory when the House and Senate meet to formally certify it.... ...on Saturday evening, Marc Short, [Pence's] chief of staff, issued a statement saying that Mr. Pence “shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election.”

