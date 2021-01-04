John Berman: 'We Know He Lost The Election. It Is Fair To Ask Whether He's Lost His Mind'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 12:56 Hits: 19

Nah, John Berman, he didn't lost his mind. He is very fixed on the idea of evading the legal exposure he faces the moment he leaves the White House. "We know Donald Trump lost the election. This morning, it's fair to ask whether he lost his mind. So if you think that's harsh, it's actually the most charitable explanation for the astonishing new evidence that has come to light," Berman said. "Audio first obtained by the Washington Post reveals the president trying to bully Georgia's Republican secretary of state into, quote, 'finding votes' to overturn President-elect Biden's win there. The audio includes what might be construed the threat of criminal prosecution. So either the president has just completely lost his grip on reality -- and there is much in the hour-long recording to suggest this, or he got caught committing an act that you will hear legal experts say is at a minimum morally repugnant, and at a maximum, a conspiracy to violate election law. All of this on the eve of the crucial Georgia senate runoffs." "Also breaking overnight, all ten living former defense secretaries felt the need to band together to write a public letter, forcefully declaring that the election is over and criticizing attempts to overturn the outcome," Alysin Camerota said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/01/john-berman-we-know-he-lost-election-it