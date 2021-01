Articles

Trump urged Georgia's secretary of state to overturn the election in the state, according to a call obtained by Georgia Public Broadcasting. Democrats condemned the efforts to manipulate the results.

https://www.npr.org/2021/01/04/953146819/in-a-recorded-call-trump-pushed-official-to-overturn-georgia-vote