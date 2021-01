Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 10:04 Hits: 3

Both parties have launched an all-out, last-minute effort to turn out voters ahead of Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff elections. The races will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/04/953146877/day-before-georgia-runoffs-its-crunch-time-for-campaigns-organizers