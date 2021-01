Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 04 January 2021 09:26 Hits: 8

Retired officers nostalgic for the Franco dictatorship are denouncing the country’s elected government. King Felipe should condemn these anti-democratic forces just as his father did in 1981.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/01/04/spain-military-espana-ejercito-franco-juan-carlos-king-felipe-sanchez-generals-no-time-for-democracy/