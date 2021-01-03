QAnon Whackaloon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: It's 'Possible Trump Loyalists Will Overturn The Election

Articles

Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021

Now that Georgians have elected a certified Qanon-loving, gun toting nut job, Marjorie Taylor Greene, to the United States' House of Representatives, expect Fox to ignore the fact that she's a complete whackaloon, and happily prop her up as the new face of the Republican party as they did this Sunday on Maria Bartiromo's show. Greene was brought on along with the Trump-loving “Democrat” Vernon Jones to discuss the latest wingnut outrage of the day over Stacey Abrams' sister, who is a federal judge, refusing to recuse herself in a case involving the recent failed attempt from the right wing group True the Vote and the Georgia Republican Party to disenfranchise Democratic voters. Greene was also asked about their grand plans for January 6th, when she and her fellow Republicans intend to challenge the results of the presidential election, with Greene, like most of her cohorts, continuing to insist that she's seen evidence that the election was stolen and it's going to be revealed any time now. Never mind that they've failed to produce any of that evidence in the nearly 60 court cases that they've lost.

