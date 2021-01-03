Fox News Pundits Laugh Out Loud At Trump Supporter's Defense Of Georgia Phone Tapes

Articles

Fox News pundits A. B. Stoddard and Jessica Tarlov laughed out loud on Sunday as Trump surrogate Gayle Trotter praised the president's attempt to pressure the state of Georgia to overturn his loss. In audio of an hour-long phone call that was published on Sunday, Trump can be heard both berating and flattering Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who insists that President-elect Joe Biden's win was legitimate. "This is incredibly politically damaging to President Trump," Stoddard said of the call. "He does not care iota about that." "This phone call where the president is threatening a secretary of state who has counted the votes three times, a Republican who supported him, is going to be very hard for them to defend," she pointed out. Tarlov said that she was "absolutely gobsmacked" after hearing audio of the telephone call. But Trotter defended the president's conversation with Raffensperger. "A. B. and Jessica just don't get it," Trotter said. "The voters who wanted President Trump to have a second term voted for him because he's a fighter, he's a man who fights." As Trotter spoke, she was repeatedly interrupted by laughter from Stoddard and Tarlov.

