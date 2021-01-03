The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Lordy There Are Tapes...Of Trump Pressuring The GA SOS To Overturn The Election

The Washington Post released an absolutely bombshell recording of a conversation between Donald Trump and the Georgia Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger. In the recording Trump continues to push his allegation of election fraud, pressures Raffensperger to somehow find 11k votes, AND implies it would be criminal for the Georgia Secretary of State NOT to help Trump overturn the election. Twitter EXPLODED. I know peeps are busy but you need to play the recording. It’s wild. Trump threatens and berates Raffensperger. https://t.co/uujKDbtmcx — Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) January 3, 2021 Does anyone believe this audio recording is the first time Trump committed a criminal act in office? — Mike Madrid (@madrid_mike) January 3, 2021

