Mitt Romney Calls Plot To Overthrow Election Results A Dangerous Ploy That Threatens Our Democratic Republic

Romney's strong condemnation and calling Ted Cruz out by name is unusual for Republicans, but these are not normal times when 12 U.S. Senators have said they'll openly attempt to subvert democracy. Romney's statement is probably the strongest so far by another Republican. Said Romney, "I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world. Has ambition so eclipsed principle?" The United States used to be the greatest democracy in the world. It'd be really hard to justify that claim these days. Source: The Hill Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Saturday offered blistering criticism of a plan by at least 12 Republican senators to challenge the results of the election next week, warning that they "imperil" public trust. “The egregious ploy to reject electors may enhance the political ambition of some, but dangerously threatens our Democratic Republic. The congressional power to reject electors is reserved for the most extreme and unusual circumstances. These are far from it," Romney said in a statement. Romney had previously told reporters Friday that objecting during Wednesday's joint session, where Congress will formally count the Electoral College vote, would help "spread the false rumor that somehow the election was stolen."

