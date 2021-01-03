Jake Tapper Rips GOP 'Sedition Caucus' For Refusing To Defend Effort To Overthrow The Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021

CNN's Jake Tapper seems to have had just about a bellyful of these traitorous Republicans who are more concerned with hanging onto power at all costs than they are for the state of our democracy in America. Tapper opened his show this Sunday by tearing into the "sedition caucus" who refused to appear on his show to defend their decision to contest the results of the presidential election on January 6th, despite the fact that they have no evidence to back up their ridiculous claims of voter fraud that have been laughed out of court in one case after another across the country. TAPPER: And with around 3,000 Americans dying every day, what are the president and a big chunk of congressional Republicans focused on? Undermining the results of the election, essentially a bloodless coup, leading the Republican Party to a state of turmoil. Saturday, 11 Republican senators said they would vote against counting electoral votes in Congress next week, calling for a -- quote -- "emergency 10-day audit of election returns," despite there being... -- despite there being no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

