Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 03 January 2021 12:47 Hits: 2

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks with Michelle Zuluaga of the Latino Community Fund, about getting out the Latino vote in Georgia's senate run-offs.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/01/03/952969802/latino-community-fund-aims-to-empower-more-to-vote-in-georgias-runoff-elections