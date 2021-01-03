Trump Trade Adviser Pushes Falsehood That Biden Inauguration Can Be Postponed

Articles

Sunday, 03 January 2021

They may have been forced to air fact-checks of their conspiracy theories about voting machines, but that hasn't stopped Fox from airing lie-filled segments about the election supposedly being "stolen" from Trump, like this one. Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro made an appearance on this Saturday's Justice With Judge Jeanine, and continued to insist that the election was "stolen" from Trump, promised that they're going to bring the receipts any day now, despite the fact that they failed to do so when they had the chance in court, and then told the brazen lie that Joe Biden's January 20th inauguration can be postponed, the Constitution be damned. Here's Navarro responding to Pirro's question about the group of Republican senators who plan to challenge the election certification on January 6th.

