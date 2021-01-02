The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge Dismisses Ridiculous Gohmert Lawsuit Against Pence

Another attempt by Republicans to destroy our democracy bites the dust. So much for Louie Gohmert's last-ditch attempt to steal the presidential election for Trump: Judge Throws Out Lawsuit That Rep. Louie Gohmert and Fake Pro-Trump Electors Brought Against Vice President Mike Pence: A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Vice President Mike Pence by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and fake pro-Trump electors on Friday, finding that plaintiffs lacked standing.

