Even Atlanta Dream Players Wore 'Vote Warnock' Tshirts For Photo

Kelly Loeffler is the most despised owner of an WNBA franchise (Women's National Basketball Association). Whether she's making disparaging remarks about the Black Lives Matter movement or hanging around with Nazis, everything she does is an embarrassment for that league and the players on the Atlanta Dream. Writing for USA Today, Mike Freeman asks how much longer the league can put up with her. The photo above is from early August. Georgia's runoff elections are Tuesday, January 5th. Source: USA Today It's not often the owner of a professional sports team takes a photo with a man who is a neo-Nazi and former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, but that's exactly what Kelly Loeffler did. The most important part of this story is not the photo itself, but what happens next. This can be a story of the WNBA, where Loeffler is part owner of the Atlanta Dream, finally kicking Loeffler out of the league. Or this can be a story of cowardice, and a story where a question needs to be asked: How many times does Loeffler, who is anti-Black Lives Matter in a Black Lives Matter city and league, have to humiliate the WNBA before the league takes action against her?

