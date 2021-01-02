Corrupt Texas AG Paxton Sues Austin Over Lockdowns As Texas Shatters Daily COVID Case Record

Articles

Saturday, 02 January 2021

This is how corrupt Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is spending his time when he's not busy trying to destroy what's left of our democracy in America. As Texas shatters their daily coronavirus case record with a tally of nearly 27 thousand, Paxton is busy suing Austin Mayor Steve Adler over coronavirus lockdowns: On Wednesday afternoon, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton threatened Austin Mayor Steve Adler with legal action if the city’s new order placing restrictions on restaurant operations over the New Year weren’t pulled back. And on Wednesday evening, Paxton did it. The order stops dine-in and beverage services at restaurants and bars beginning at 10:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. from Dec. 31 through Sunday, Jan. 3. The city is strongly encouraging restaurants to offer only drive-thru, curbside pick-up, take-out or delivery services between 6 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. But Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says Austin doesn’t have the authority to do this.

