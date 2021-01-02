Biden Press Sec. Sends Warning Shot To Fox News, Right-Wing Media

Articles

Psaki seems fully prepared to take on Fox News, Newsmax and OANN. Although she won’t be doing any interviews with Sean Hannity, she does expect to have “a little fun” with the right-wing White House correspondents when she restores the daily briefings. And she doesn't seem like she's going to tolerate any of their BS: From her December 31, 2020 interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep: INSKEEP: How do you think you will engage the right-wing media ecosystem, if I can call it that? I'm thinking of networks like Fox, but also OANN and Newsmax that have larger and larger audiences. And some of them, like Fox, have, at least on a basic level, acknowledged that Joe Biden won the election. Others are pushing completely discredited theories, but they're all going to be there. They're all going to have an audience, and they're all going to have questions for you. PSAKI: That's right. And you know, Steve, again, just to go back to how valuable I find and how much I'll rely on my experience at the State Department, there were many, many days where there were journalists — I'm air quoting that — who are from Russia or China, essentially arms of the government, you know, arms of the state-run media. And we let them in the briefing room, and they ask questions, and sometimes I had a little fun with them, you know, about who they were asking the question on behalf of.

