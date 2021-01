Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 01 January 2021 20:43 Hits: 5

President Trump on Friday repeated his call for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) to primary Senate Majority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.), despite her refusal last week.Trump took to Twitter to promote Noem and criticize Thune as a “RINO,” or...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532326-trump-again-calls-for-noem-to-primary-thune-despite-her-refusal