Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 30 December 2020 20:38 Hits: 0

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday ripped a House-passed proposal to increase the amount of stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000, signaling that it won't pass the Senate.McConnell's remarks underscore that Congress is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532135-mcconnell-signals-house-2k-stimulus-checks-bill-wont-pass-senate